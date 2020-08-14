Albuquerque one step closer to potentially being home for U.S. Space Command

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Office of Economic Development for the City of Albuquerque announced Friday that Albuquerque is one of only 31 potential locations to have passed an initial test to have a United States Space Command Center built in the state. The competition was launched in May by the U.S. Air Force.

In June, both Mayor Tim Keller and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham submitted a letter of interest proposing Albuquerque as the ideal location for the U.S. Space Command. Albuquerque will now receive further consideration and a formal evaluation.

The U.S. Space Command is the newest of 11 unified commands in the Department of Defense. Whichever state hosts the space command would add more than 1,000 federal personnel jobs as well as defense contract opportunities.