Albuquerque on shortlist to be home of U.S. Space Command Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque could be the home of the U.S. Space Command Center. The city is among the top six candidates whittled down from a pool of more than 30.

The facility would bring in more than a thousand federal jobs. The Department of Defense will begin virtual and in-person site surveys in the coming months. A preferred site, and up to three alternates are scheduled to be chosen in January.

The announcement comes after the city’s Environmental Planning Commission approved a site plan for the proposed development outlining a series of massive new buildings that are expected to be used by the Theia Corporation. The Theia Corporation is aiming to build a two-million-square-foot light-manufacturing building on the site. That building would sit next to a proposed 1.3-million square foot office and engineering building referred to as “the combo building.”

A privately-owned company, Theia Corp. is proposing to build the Orion Center on the decommissioned runway at Gibson and Girard. Now called the “Aviation Center of Excellence Business Park,” the city-owned property has sat mostly vacant since 2012 aside from a sign and some paved roadways through the dirt patch. The corporation behind the project says its goal is to get 1000 workers building and working on satellite technology in Albuquerque 30 months from now, or summer 2023.

