ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fentanyl and guns have been popping up in big quantities around Albuquerque. Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman met with Gilberto Loya Chávez, the Secretary of Public Safety of the State of Chihuahua, to discuss ways to tackle the crime problem impacting both sides of the border.

“We not only had an impactful dialogue, but we also signed agreements that we will work together,” Bregman said in a press release. “Too many people are hurting. Too many people are dying. This is only the beginning of a relationship where both criminal judicial systems will work together”.

Both officials signed an agreement to share information on how cartel operations are organized and operated. They also agreed to help each other train law enforcement to better address crime.

During the meeting, Mexican officials also revealed that cartels are currently generating their largest profits from human trafficking, the district attorney’s office says.