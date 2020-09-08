Albuquerque officials to launch first phase of $38M public safety radio upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, the Albuquerque Police Department, and Albuquerque Fire Rescue will kick off the first phase of a $38 million upgrade to public safety radio systems and equipment for first responders at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8. The City of Albuquerque states the systems and equipment are vital, allowing first responders from multiple agencies to coordinate in an emergency.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Albuquerque, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and the New Mexico State Legislature. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

News Conferences