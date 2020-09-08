Albuquerque officials to launch first phase of $38M public safety radio upgrades

Local News

Watch news conference live on this page at 1 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Albuquerque (Courtesy: ABQ Free Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, the Albuquerque Police Department, and Albuquerque Fire Rescue will kick off the first phase of a $38 million upgrade to public safety radio systems and equipment for first responders at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8. The City of Albuquerque states the systems and equipment are vital, allowing first responders from multiple agencies to coordinate in an emergency.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Albuquerque, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and the New Mexico State Legislature. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

News Conferences

Mayor Keller Daily Briefings
Gov. Lujan Grisham COVID-19 Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss