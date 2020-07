ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, Fire Chief Paul Dow, and other Albuquerque city leaders are scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday, July 1 at 11:30 a.m. to highlight how to stay safe during the Fourth of July holiday. Officials will provide tips on general fireworks safety, how to report the use of illegal fireworks, and will discuss other fire dangers during the summer season.

KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

