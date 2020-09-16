Albuquerque officials to announce first phase of $38M public safety radio upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, the Albuquerque Fire Department, Albuquerque Police Department, and New Mexico State Police are expected to launch the first phase of a $38 million upgrade to public radio systems and equipment on Wednesday, September 16. City officials say the equipment is crucial to getting first responders from multiple agencies to coordinate in an emergency.

Albuquerque officials will make the announcement at 12:30 p.m. Watch the announcement live on this page. The announcement was initially scheduled for September 8, however, it was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Albuquerque, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and New Mexico State Legislature.

News Conferences