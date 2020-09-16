Albuquerque officials to announce first phase of $38M public safety radio upgrades

Local News

Watch the news conference live at 12:30 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, the Albuquerque Fire Department, Albuquerque Police Department, and New Mexico State Police are expected to launch the first phase of a $38 million upgrade to public radio systems and equipment on Wednesday, September 16. City officials say the equipment is crucial to getting first responders from multiple agencies to coordinate in an emergency.

Albuquerque officials will make the announcement at 12:30 p.m. Watch the announcement live on this page. The announcement was initially scheduled for September 8, however, it was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Albuquerque, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and New Mexico State Legislature.

News Conferences

Mayor Keller Daily Briefings
Gov. Lujan Grisham COVID-19 Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss