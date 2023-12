ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities in Albuquerque are searching for a person suspected of committing a sex crime and robbery on Saturday morning.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, a man, who drove a Jeep with a flat/matte front left fender, sexually abused a victim at a spa on Lomas Boulevard NE. He also reportedly bound the victim, took her to an ATM, and forced her to withdraw money.

Information can be submitted by calling 505-843-7867 or visiting P3Tips.com/531.