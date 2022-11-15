ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors will hear public comments on a proposal to create a special tip line. The tip line would be dedicated to getting guns off the streets.

City Councilor and Public Safety Committee Chair Louie Sanchez wants to create a hot line for people to call when they see someone shooting a gun, or know if someone has a gun illegally. The line would be a collaboration with the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and ATF. The tip line would be run through Crime Stoppers and callers could get cash rewards if a tip results in the retrieval of an illegal gun.