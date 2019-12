ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is expanding its language services across the city.

The Office of Equity and Inclusion has contracted with Valley Community Interpreters to help city workers better communicate with non-English speakers. That includes providing an interpreter in person or over the phone, along with translating documents.

The company will also train city employees on how to use an interpreter. The contract is funded through a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.