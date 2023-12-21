ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is aiming to tackle some big issues in the coming year, and now they’re looking for the green light from state lawmakers to pay for a lot of it. The city has a $215 million wish list for the state legislature, focused on three topics: fighting crime, investing in quality-of-life projects, and more housing to help with homelessness.

“We want to prevent folks from not having housing, we want to help those who don’t have it, and we want to house folks to make sure that they have a place to be productive in our community,” said Gilbert Ramirez, director of health, housing, and homelessness for the City of Albuquerque.

About $30 million is how much the city wants from the state for housing projects. They are asking legislators for $20 million to buy up land, and renovate around 500 housing units; similar to the Los Altos Lofts on the east side of Albuquerque. That’s an old hotel building that the city bought in April and is now converting into about 90 apartment units.

The city is tossing around the idea of buying around five more vacant, or rundown hotel properties to turn into affordable housing. These would rent for around $700 to $900 a month.

“The city is going to step up and try and pick up some of these hotels that aren’t used, maybe need a few repairs, and convert them to housing because it’s faster and cheaper than building new housing,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

On Thursday, the city wouldn’t say which hotels they’re looking at buying, saying they’re in price negotiations for those properties. The city wants the remaining $10 million for housing projects to be paid to expand the “Housing Navigation Center” program, to add 200 beds. On fighting crime, about $88 million would go toward public safety improvements, with about half going toward Albuquerque Police Department (APD) technology upgrades.

“The likelihood that somebody is going to stay behind bars when we arrest them is correlated to the case we put together, which is correlated to the technology we have to make the case,” said Mayor Keller.

The city is asking for $22 million to upgrade APD’s Real Time Crime Center as well, which they showed off last Friday. They also want another $42 million to build two fire stations and a training facility, along with two new police substations, one in southwest Albuquerque and another for the university area. The big emphasis APD says is on building out resources so officers can build better cases.

“We’re doing as best as we can to help prosecutors, make sure that they have everything they need to have solid cases, and identify those cases and put our resources towards those cases and individuals who should be kept in jail,” said Gilbert Gallegos, public information officer for APD.

The mayor says the city is also wanting changes to criminal law, asking lawmakers to create new charges for firing a gun in public, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated. City leaders also want to increase jail time for gun crime offenders, and second-degree murder. Quality of life projects round out the city’s wish list, with the city in part asking for another $45 million combined for the Railyards, and the Rail Trail Project.