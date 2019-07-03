Albuquerque officials issue fireworks safety warnings ahead of Fourth of July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It may seem like common sense to be careful with fireworks but there are countless injuries each Fourth of July. That’s why the City of Albuquerque is asking everyone to be extra alert by knowing what the labels on your fireworks mean.

Officials say fireworks labeled either caution or warning. Those labeled ‘caution’ are legal within city limits but those labeled ‘warning’ are not and are considered dangerous.

“We want to remind everybody that last year during the Fourth of July we had over 47 outside fires, two structure fires, and two Bosque fires just on that one day alone,” said Chief Paul Dow with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

First responders say not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks. Instead, you can use the 311 app or call AFR’s non-emergency number at 244-FIRE.