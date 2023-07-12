ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities in Albuquerque are investigating two shootings. They happened Wednesday evening, and do not appear to be connected.

According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), officers were called out to Villela Park around 6:09 p.m. for a gunfire report. A person was found at the location with a gunshot wound and a possible knife injury. The person was taken to the hospital.

About an hour later at 7:02 p.m., authorities were called to another shooting in the 200 block of Maxine Street NE. A person at the scene had a suspected gunshot wound. They were in critical condition and died at the scene.

One person was taken into custody.

Authorities are still investigating both shootings.