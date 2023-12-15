ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is hoping for another $40 million dollars worth of technology to expand the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) Real Time Crime Center—a multi-million dollar facility the city says has been key for quickly solving crimes.

“We have invested several million dollars preparing this to be a fusion center for the metro. Now we just need help to link everyone into it,” said Mayor Tim Keller, City of Albuquerque.

Linking other local police agencies into APD’s Real Time Crime Center is what the city is hoping state lawmakers will fund. Albuquerque has poured $50 million dollars into the center and other police technology in recent years and said the investment has helped crack some of the city’s most high-profile crimes in recent months:

“Whether it was someone shooting at elected official’s houses, whether it was the Muslim shooter, whether it was the individuals who took the life of the 14-year-old and the 11-year-old, we caught them and arrested them within days…Why? Focused policework, collaboration, and technology,” Keller said.

With real-time video feeds to police helicopters, drones, traffic cameras, gunshot detectors, and license plate readers, APD said it is now providing better info to responding officers when they are en route to calls. “It not only enables us to catch people but it keeps our officers safe,” said Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina.

Looking to expand, the city will ask lawmakers for $20 million dollars for the center this session. “Our idea is to grow this facility so that metro area law enforcement and our tribal partners can utilize it,” Medina said.

The idea is to have agencies in surrounding areas be able to utilize the crime center. “Every officer deserves that kind of information going into a call but to do that we have to share that technology and that’s expensive. That’s really expensive and so that’s what this ask is all about,” Keller said.

APD says it will also ask for $10 million to expand gunshot detectors and $10 million for new cameras in the city. Currently, the mayor says the city has 10,000 cameras which they are able to access in real time, and ShotSpotter systems covering about 15 percent of the city.