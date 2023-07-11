ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is already seeing an uptick in water waste violations. They also noted the two worst months are still ahead.

“The last couple summers, we’ve seen that water waste amplified in certain areas,” said Water Conservation Program Manager Carlos Bustos.

As we go into our hottest week yet, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is already seeing concerning numbers for water waste.

“As we focused on working with the larger users, we’re starting to see some of the smaller users dropping their guard,” said Bustos.

Bustos stated, so far in 2023, they’ve had 86 water waste violations. Last year, there were 75 total.

So, why is there more waste?

The water authority thinks it’s the heat and the, so far, late-blooming monsoon season.

“Whenever there is more of a heat wave, there is a need to water your plants more and your landscape,” said Bustos.

In response, they’re re-vamping their water waste reminders, from billboards to radio ads and commercials. Tactics that have worked before.

The biggest offenders are also different than years past.

“Apartments, multi-family units. That’s mainly where we see a lot of water waste. We’re also catching a lot of single-family residential folks that, unfortunately, bear with the same issues that large users have,” said Bustos.

The City of Albuquerque used to be the number one offender for water waste.

“In the past couple years, our focus has been with agency partners, parks and medians and stuff like that. We dropped water waste considerably in those areas. Now, we’re hoping to do the same with other sectors,” said Bustos.

They are hoping their latest push can make a difference the rest of the summer.

“We still have half of July, August, which is typically when we see more water waste, and we get more complaints,” said Bustos.

Water waste fines start at $20 and increase as violations add up. Last year 1,300 warnings were issued.