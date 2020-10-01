Albuquerque officials celebrate expansion of Paradise Blvd.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Councilor Cynthia Borrego and the Department of Municipal Development celebrated the expansion and improvements to Paradise Boulevard on Albuquerque’s westside on Thursday. Improvements to Paradise Blvd. include a multi-use trail on the south side of the road, a continuous sidewalk on the north side of the road, bike lanes, new landscaping, additional street lighting and storm drain improvements, and additional lanes and queuing space approaching signals.

“Paradise was once a tree lined street, and remains a main corridor to the Westside. With this new landscaping, we are bringing back some of its past character. I am also very excited we are improving Westside traffic flows,” said Councilor Borrego in a press release. “I will continue to advocate for improvements to District Five’s thoroughfares to create better experiences for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”

The project limits are from Golf Course to Eagle Ranch. Costing about $3 million, the Paradise project was funded by Albuquerque’s quarter cent transportation tax.

Latest News: