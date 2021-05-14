LIVE: Albuquerque officials, AFR to highlight dangers of wildfire season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, and the director of the Parks & Recreation Department will be highlighting the dangers of the upcoming wildfire season during a press briefing at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 14. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

City officials will also be discussing the steps the City of Albuquerque will be taking in order to protect open spaces. Over the last month, there have been a string of fires in Albuquerque’s bosque and officials are now considering restrictions throughout the summer amid a bleak outlook for the Rio Grande’s flow.

