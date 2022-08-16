ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is offering services ahead of the closure of Coronado Park. The city surveyed more than 100 homeless people at the park to see what, if any assistance they need.

Mayor Tim Keller announced the park would close this month. The city says they have sent staff to the park, from agencies like Albuquerque Community Safety. They say 29 people have voluntarily left the park. Workers handed out motel vouchers to 21 people. Another four were taken to the Opportunity Center Men’s Shelter.

The decision to close the park has drawn mixed reactions and even a petition from the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. They were calling on the city to delay the closure.