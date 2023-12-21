ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What’s cooler than adding a mini house to your property? Getting free construction plans from the City of Albuquerque to do so.

Albuquerque’s Planning Department is offering eight free pre-drawn casita plans to community members. The designs range from 450 square feet to 750 square feet, and they meet the city’s latest building codes and standards. The designs come from Ron Montoya Designs Inc.

Albuquerque recently made it easier to build casitas by approving new zoning changes, the Planning Department says. The changes are part of Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to help make more housing options available across the city.

“Casitas and multigenerational living are part of our culture in New Mexico, and we’re embracing that legacy to help address our housing shortage,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “Whether folks want to build a casita for aging parents, adult kids, or to rent for additional income, we’re making the building process easier.”

The city aims to have 1,000 casitas built by 2025. To view the full construction plans, click here.

“If people choose to build using these construction plans, it will save them the money that they would have been spent on design, and it will also save them time when they come in for a permit because we know that the plans will satisfy all building code requirements,” Planning Department Director Alan Varela said in a press release.