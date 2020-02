ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, ABQ Ride is honoring Rosa Parks with free bus rides. The day marks Transit Equity Day, honoring the civil rights icon who refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in 1955.

Tuesday is also Rosa Parks’ birthday. The City of Albuquerque is offering free rides on all buses and Sun Vans.

The offer also includes ART.