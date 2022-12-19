ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is offering kids a way to continue learning over Winter Break, with an interactive recycling game. The Solid Waste Department’s “Keep ABQ Beautiful” campaign launched this online game called “Know What To Throw.”

It challenges players to choose the proper place to dispose of different types of waste, whether it’s household garbage, recycling, compost, or hazardous waste.