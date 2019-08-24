Albuquerque nurse practitioner opens new clinic in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new medical clinic is opening up in an area of Albuquerque that’s needed more medical professionals for years.

A certified nurse practitioner, Piseth Knight, opened a second branch of her “Alameda Acue Care Clinic & Family Medicine” clinic this week on East Central, near Wyoming.

“For me, I think everybody deserves decent care regardless of your status,” said Knight in an interview with KRQE News 13 on Friday.

Recognizing a need for more medical help in the International District, Knight says she’s determined to make a difference for hundreds of prospective patients in the economically disadvantaged area.

“We’ll try to give access to the people in this area,” said Knight. “I just want to give that (helping) hand to them, to be able to come here and do what you need to do just like any other patient.”

Practicing primary care and family medicine, Knight says she chose to open the clinic on Central after hearing from several patients who came to see her at the first clinic she opened near Coors and Alameda.

“I have a few patients who already live around (the International District) area and they kept missing their appointments or calling to cancel because they couldn’t get here (to Coors and Alameda),” said Knight. “Transportation and the financial burden seem to be a huge barrier here.”

Knight’s clinic is now open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon inside of John’s Pharmacy.

“I felt like this area needed a lot of help,” said John Ma, the owner and operator of John’s Pharmacy.

A Del Norte High School and UNM graduate, Ma opened his pharmacy in April, also hoping to help the International District and local Vietnamese communities in the area.

“Hand-in-hand, we could help the community and you know, improve patients’ health outcomes,” said Ma of working with Knight and her clinic.

“It’s a community service that’s available to them when they really need it,” said Knight.

Knight says she picked New Mexico to start her business because the state allows nurse practitioners to operate their own clinics without a physician.