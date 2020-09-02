Albuquerque now posting parking citation proof online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next time you get an Albuquerque parking ticket that you think is bogus, you might want to check online before you fight it. A recent update to the city’s parking enforcement software will now let most drivers see pictures of the city’s case against them.

The recent shift happened around January 2020 when the city launched a new partnership with “Passport,” a parking and transportation mobility company. Any photos taken by the city as proof of a parking violation are now uploaded on to the city’s newer parking payment website.

“Parking enforcement has taken photos of parking violations for many years now, but the system never allowed us to actually upload them online,” said Johnny Chandler, a spokesman for the city of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development, which oversees Parking Enforcement. “Now it’s just easier for the community member who may have received that parking violation to witness it themselves.”

The city’s park enforcement officers typically take one to four photos of each violation. Chandler says the photos are uploaded around the time that the citation is issued. All violations and photos associated with the violation can be accessed on the city’s newer database with a vehicle’s license plate or VIN, or a citation number.

“This one allows the person to see it essentially in real-time,” Chandler said. “It is being more open, it is giving the person who received the citation the evidence right up front, instead of them having to wait to ask for it or contest it all the way to Metropolitan Court.”

Parking violations can also be paid through the same website. Another benefit of the new parking enforcement system also allows drivers to “feed the meter” or extend their parking duration via a cell phone app.

