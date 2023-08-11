ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Internet is essential for our day-to-day lives. For the city of Albuquerque, they say providing high quality and affordable internet is a priority.

In Albuquerque, the majority of households are connected. That doesn’t mean everybody that needs it has it and it doesn’t mean it’s affordable or reliable.

It needs more competition, more providers, better infrastructure to fill in the gaps and more affordable options.

What are they doing to fill in those gaps is: