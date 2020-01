ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A savory celebration this weekend aims to spread the joy of Jewish cuisine.

You can get your fill of brisket, Matzoh ball soup, bagels and lox, and much more at this year’s Nosh Fest, featuring food from 16 local vendors. This is the second year of the event, which is the only Jewish festival in Albuquerque.

There will also be activities for kids. That’s happening Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Sandia Resort.