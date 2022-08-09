ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three local nonprofits in Albuquerque get to share $137,000 thanks to the 2022 Community Charity Golf Classic. Community For Learning, Safe House New Mexico, and Mandy’s Farm were at Mercedes-Benz in Albuquerque for the check presentation.

Each organization got nearly $45,000. “I don’t know if we as a community understand what this does to each one of these foundations behind us. Somebody said that was the breaking point for them to still be in business to help the families or not. So it’s, it’s, it’s a pretty worthy cause,” said Tom Bohiman of Mercedes-Benz.

Bohiman added that he grew up in the welfare system, so he’s happy he can do events that benefit local families and communities.