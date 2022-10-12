ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a Saturday night and you’re out on the town enjoying a cocktail. But little did you know someone slipped something in your drink. According to Albuquerque Sane, this is happening more and more right now in the metro. The nonprofit, serving victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, says they have seen a large increase over the last few months of cases involving date rape drugs.

They’re seeing a 7% increase, and the organization fears the problem could be much worse since so many of these cases go unreported. “Lately, I would say the spike has happened since people were coming back from COVID, getting out to more bars and restaurants,” Gail Starr, the Clinical Coordinator for Albuqueruwe Sane said.

It has some around Albuquerque rethinking their next night out. “Girls are always taught to be very careful with their drinks, but knowing that there is something bigger now, and there’s something more active in the community, makes me be extra careful,” Luisa Geisler, a UNM student said.

“It makes me wonder if I even want to go out and take a drink if there’s an increase in this town. It’s very scary,” Karen Talachy of Albuquerque said.

Albuquerque Sane says the most important thing you can do is to be aware. It’s important to know the signs and symptoms, and if your friend isn’t acting right, don’t leave them alone.

“We don’t want to discourage people from going out and having a good time or being with friends and having a responsible adult beverage, right? We want people to watch out for each other.”

The people at Albuquerque Sane say the numbers may only worsen this fall with school back in session. For resources and services, visit their website.