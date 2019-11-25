Albuquerque nonprofit gets a helping hand from two local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two companies are banding together to help a local nonprofit after a run-in with a phony contractor.

Heroes Walk Among Us assists disabled and homeless veterans. The organization has been working on a hero’s house, but they recently learned their contractor was unlicensed. Unfortunately, he had already skipped out before finishing the job and took the money.

Steward’s Plumbing out of Albuquerque reached out to the Homeserve Foundation, and the two are now stepping in to finish the project at no cost.

“It is for veterans to actually live here, so once we get these all done we work through the program down at the VA, and we’re able to put those veterans that qualify and are moving forward in their life here to give them an opportunity to get off the streets,” Shane D’Onofrio said.

This is their third hero’s house since the nonprofit started in 2008.