Albuquerque nonprofit bringing awareness to perinatal depression

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been documented that 20-25% of women experience perinatal depression, according to nonprofit organization Kassy’s Kause. Susan Aguayo, CEO and founder of Kassy’s Kause talked about the signs of perinatal depression.
Aguayo founded Kassy’s Kause in 2015 and named it after her daughter who she lost to perinatal depression. Kassy Williams, just 21-years old, took her own life in 2014 after suffering from perinatal depression. The non-profit has gathered resources to help moms during their pregnancy. They offer home visits, therapy if needed, and have weekly peer-to-peer support groups.