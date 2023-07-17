ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is looking forward to the upcoming school year after receiving a $10,000 grant from Sandia National Labs. The ‘VAMOS’ team with Mandy’s Farm is being rewarded for their work serving young adults with disabilites.

The grant comes from the Sandia National Labs Community Involvement Program. “This is going to allow us to provide more paid experiences to our students and allow them to really gain some work skills and have them graduate from the program and to enter the workforce,” Program Director Sophie Trusty said.

The nonprofit serves hundreds of people across Albuquerque, giving students and recent grads with disabilities experience and training through internships. The program director says the grant will help them keep us as enrollment in the program continues to grow.