ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With prices soaring, costs are going up for non-profits and charities. But they’re taking a double hit because donations are down with everyone watching their spending.

KRQE News 13 spoke to a few well-known non-profits in the Albuquerque area. They all said donations are slowing down as prices and demand for their services keep going up.

Vanessa Anderson works for “PB and J” — helping low-income families with food, clothing, and Pre-K. They say they can’t drive to as many homes as they used to. Their food and clothing donations are also down.

“I think one of the things that we’ve seen is, you know, even though sometimes in our donations have gone down a little bit, but people are still willing to give from their hearts. And that means a lot to us. Even if they can’t give as much as they used to,” says Anderson.

Sebastian Martinez is the Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico and says they’re also struggling to offer the same amount of resources to their populations in need.

“When companies and individuals don’t have as much discretionary funding, we see a decrease in charitable giving,” says Martinez.

It’s the same story for the Roadrunner Food Bank. They say their donations are slowing down as their costs soar, because of gas prices and rising food prices. Road Runner Food Bank says their fuel costs may go up by more than a hundred thousand dollars this year.