Albuquerque non-profits getting international acclaim for use of technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Albuquerque non-profits are getting international attention for the out-of-the-box ways they’re spreading their missions. The two non-profits are partnering with a New Mexico-based creative agency to use innovative technology in reaching new audiences.

“They were able to capture the heart of the school and really hand it to the rest of the world so they could feel the passion about what we’re doing,” said Rafe Martinez, Executive Director of Albuquerque Sign Language Academy. “Leveraging the power of language, of a common language, to connect people.”

The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy works with deaf and special needs students, along with their families, bridging that connection to the rest of the world. With a limited capacity for students and often a waitlist, they need a new building. This led them to Media Desk, a creative agency that puts their message into an out-of-the-box way of thinking.

“We’re working really hard to get into a new facility and so it was the merging of those two goals,” said Martinez. “That brought us to Media Desk to really get the word out about the school.”

Using animated videos, poems and posters, they’re reaching new sponsors, and now, winning a Telly Award for the work on screen. Another local non-profit, Future Focused Education, works in policy and with charter schools.

“The project is designed to elevate the voices of teachers and students,” said Tony Monfiletto, Executive Director of Future Focused Education. “It captured the voice of those young people and those teachers and then it elevated them and made them really exciting and compelling to listen to.”

Their work with Media Desk is also earning a Telly Award. They’re using augmented reality to share the stories of students and teachers.

“The big goal of this project is to educate people. and by educating the community, by making them more aware and better educated about the issues in education from a teacher’s lens or through a young person’s lens, that helps shape public opinion which enables policies to change,” said Monfiletto. “The goal is to educate people so that we can make better policy decisions so we can improve the lives of young people and teachers.”

Both non-profits say the work of Media Desk combining innovative tech and storytelling has truly made a difference. Media Desk is headquartered in Albuquerque and serves organizations all across the world.