Albuquerque non-profit setting up surprise luminarias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A very New Mexican Christmas gift.

An Albuquerque non-profit is setting up luminarias at people’s homes without their knowledge. They are secretly setting up the iconic luminarias in hopes of spreading holiday cheer and raising awareness for an important cause.

“We do not feel like criminals, but we do realize that people dressed in black running out of a black van to go up to somebody’s house looks super suspicious,” says Christine Barber, Executive Director of Street Safe New Mexico.

This time of year, luminarias start popping up around homes and businesses statewide. Volunteers from Street Safe New Mexico are using the beloved tradition to raise money for women in need.

“The money that people give us go directly to services for at-risk women on the street,” Barber says.

People can buy traditional luminarias by the dozen for $30, or the colored version for a little more. Then, they can have them set up as a surprise at a home of their choice in Albuquerque.

Before the volunteers take off, they leave a note on the door to let the recipient know who sent them. “She just loved them, the loved the colors,” says Amy Malick.

Amy Malick bought a dozen for one of her friends last week. She says she wanted to support the cause.

“I thought she would be a great person to target with the luminarias because she would appreciate the cause and also like the surprise,” Malick says.

So far, volunteers have decorated 12 homes and they will continue their secret service until Christmas Eve.

