Albuquerque non-profit seeks donations for abused youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home is dedicated to providing the best physical, psychological, and spiritual care for school-aged children who are neglected, abused, or in need of supervision. Development Director Britton Pruitt discussed the Albuquerque Christian Children’s Ministry and all the outreach they do throughout the community.

Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home does not take any state or federal funding. They rely solely on donations from businesses, organizations, churches, and individuals. The program constantly has areas that need updating, fixing, or are in general need of repair. If interested in donating, head to their website at www.acch4kids.org and click the “Donate Now” button.

On Saturday, August 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home will be hosting an open house and barbecue. It’s an opportunity for the community to come out and visit one of the colleges, meet the house parents and talk to them, and show the community what they’re all about.