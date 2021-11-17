Albuquerque non-profit recipient of Lowes 100 hometowns project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Crossroads for Women, an Albuquerque non-profit organization that supports women emerging from incarceration, is undergoing extensive renovations to five of its’ major project areas. This has been made possible through the Lowes 100 hometowns project, a grant the organization received. Executive director Cory Lee discusses what the grant will provide for members of the community.

Crossroads for Women is one of 50 organizations to be chosen out of around 2000 applicants. The grant will help them expand their family and vocational programs, as well as a commercial kitchen and community room.

In addition, the organization will be building a new playground. HGTV will be assisting in the construction and will be airing a special about the project on its’ network. More information about Crossroads for Women can be found on the organization’s website at https://crossroadsabq.org/.