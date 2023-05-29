ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit is starting a new program to help those in need. This summer, the organization is sewing products to help the homeless in Albuquerque.

“I’ve always loved just the idea of helping people,” said Khazimla Sinandile.

Sixth-grader Khazimla Sinandile is helping coordinate a new summer program to help the homeless. She is the granddaughter of the program director for “Immigrant and Refugee Resource Village of Albuquerque” and “New Mexico Women’s Global Pathways.” The non-profit said they’ve always helped refugees but saw a need for help in their own backyard.

Program Director Nkazi Sinandile said they had the idea to get together and sew things for those in need.

In total, there are 13 volunteers, from middle schoolers to college students, that are helping to sew together waterproof pillows and bags for the homeless. The plan is to make 60 of them and then distribute the goods to people in the International District. They would also fill the bags with toiletries, food, and feminine kits.

The non-profit is funding the program with a $20,000 grant they received from the city’s Culture and Arts Department. Khazimla said, even though she’s just a kid, she wants to do her part to help others.

“I’m just hoping that this will make the community a better place, and even though, there’s still maybe homeless people, at least they’re more comfortable in their surroundings and not just lying on the floor,” said Khazimla Sinandile.

The non-profit said they will be distributing the pillows and bags on June 20, which is also World Refugee Day. The organization hopes to be able to do this again sometime in the future.