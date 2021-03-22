Albuquerque non-profit handing out food boxes to those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A non-profit in the South Valley is hoping to make an impact while everyone is struggling and are handing out boxes with food so no one goes hungry. In 2021, the last thing anyone should have to worry about is their next meal.

“I see so many people come here with their children,” said Russell Urban, La Plazita Institute Program Manager. So Urban decided to make La Plazita Institute a distribution site.

They hand out over 50 boxes of food a week to anyone who comes into their parking lot. “Not everyone comes in a car or a truck some people just come walking and they carry the boxes home,” said Urban.

On Tuesdays, meals are packaged as-is from Mo Grow and the food bank and are handed out on a first come first serve basis. On Fridays, people have a variety of items to choose from.

“We’ll tell them what’s available and they’ll actually get to tell us what they can use that week,” said Urban. The menu is always changing since the food is donated from businesses all over town.

All you have to do is show up. “We don’t want nobody to have to show ID or nothing because that actually keeps people away,” said Urban.

Whether you want to share your information or not, they won’t turn you away as long as they have food leftover. “Once that stuff’s done for the day they’ll have to wait till the following Friday,” said Urban.

The food is available to anyone as long as you want to make the trek to La Plazita Institute which is located at 831 Isleta Blvd SW.