ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local charity is looking to help kids around the state sleep a little easier this holiday season by getting out to needy families. Bed4Kidz is a local ministry that helps people sleep all year but they raise their hopes around the holiday season.

“Normally during the month, we try to get 200 people. But during November and December around Christmas, we try to put 600 people in beds. So that’s where we’re at right now. We’ve put 300 people as of today, and we have 300 more to give by Christmas,” said Operations Manager Lee Shaffer.

American Home Furniture donated 100 beds. Beds4Kidz said their greatest need right now is twin beds. If you’re interested in donating a bed or linens, visit Beds4Kidz website.