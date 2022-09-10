ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A phone outage is affecting a non-emergency line. Police have not given a timeline for the outage’s resolution.

Officials with the City of Albuquerque said there is a statewide outage for the number 242-COPS (or 242-2677). This number leads to a non-emergency line for authorities.

Officials said 911 is still functioning if the public needs the police, fire department, or medical emergency crews. They ask that people wait until the line is fixed before trying to report non-emergencies through phone calls.