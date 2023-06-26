ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A troublesome neighbor in northwest Albuquerque pled not guilty Monday afternoon to allegations of harassment and assault.

Kathleen Marsh was allegedly caught on camera, yelling at her neighbors, spraying them with a hose, throwing rocks, and even nearly hitting a woman with her car.

A warrant was issued after the incident with the car, and Marsh was taken in, after a swat standoff. She is currently being held in detention until her trial. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.