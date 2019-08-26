Albuquerque neighbors want city’s help in slowing down speeders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rough car crash near downtown Albuquerque over the weekend has neighbors calling for the city to do something about speeders zipping through their neighborhood. But the city’s hands might be tied.

It was a bad crash that left 12th Street and Bellamah closed off for hours on Sunday. Two cars collided, leaving a woman seriously injured. As police investigated, neighbors showed up and instantly assumed speed was a factor — and they didn’t hide their frustration.

“Just because we don’t have 400,000 victorian houses, we have to put up with this,” yelled one neighbor.

People who live on 12th Street said they deal with speeders at all hours of the day. In just a few minutes, KRQE News 13 even caught a handful of people going faster than the 30 mph limit.

“I don’t think they realize it’s a residential area,” said neighbor Julian Wyler.

After this weekend’s crash, these neighbors have had enough and want the city to step in.

“Speed bumps would, of course, be the easiest and the quickest,” said neighbor Roy Thornton. “We need a light here, we need a light at that intersection very badly.”

“We’ve needed them for many years,” said Wyler.

But speed bumps won’t be in the cards. The city said this stretch of 12th street from I-40 to Lomas is considered a minor arterial roadway, meaning it doesn’t qualify for speed bumps because it’s a major route for people to get in and out of downtown.

But for these neighbors, they just want something done.

“There’s virtually no control on this street,” said Thornton. “It’s just a speedway.”

Not all hope is lost. City Councilor Isaac Benton, who oversees the area, and the Department of Municipal Development are willing to see if there is another way to slow down speeders on this stretch.

As for the that bad crash on Sunday, police are still looking into what caused it.