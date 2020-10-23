Albuquerque neighborhoods raise alarm for string of car burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves and vandals wreaked havoc in three Albuquerque neighborhoods, breaking into cars and taking off with anything they could. Many of the homeowners had cameras and now they hope someone recognizes the thieves.

“Definitely concerning, it seems like complete desperation,” said Volterra resident Paul D.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Paul and Kristina, who did not want to go on camera, were alerted to activity outside their front door. On his camera, Paul saw his car getting broken into.

“Looked at the camera and saw an individual walk up to my vehicle, go back to his vehicle, grab a tool, go back busted a window, reached in and grabbed a gym bag that I had intended to remove from the car,” said Paul D.

He’s not the only one. About eight other people in the Volterra, Willow Wood and Mirabella neighborhoods near Central and Juan Tabo were hit that same night. One person even captured video of the suspect taking off with a front porch pillow.

“I looked at the camera, saw they were on our street,” said Kristina D. Kristina’s quick thinking was able to scare off the thieves. “I ran downstairs turned off the alarm and grabbed my husband’s key fob, turned on the alarm to his car,” said Kristina D. By the time Kristina got outside, the burglars were gone.

“These people are looking for anything of perceived value,” said Paul D. Neighbors want everyone to take a good look at these thieves and hopes someone recognizes them.

“This team of three individuals created havoc across three neighborhoods,” said Paul D.

Neighbors said they’ve filed police reports. No word back from Albuquerque Police if they’ve made any arrests.

Latest Crime News