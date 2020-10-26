Albuquerque neighborhood upset after little library is burned down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood is frustrated after someone set a fire to their little library. Lu Lu and Cam built a little library just over a week ago at Gold and 12th. Sunday, they got a call that someone had set it on fire, it was already filled with books for anyone to grab and read.

Now, the two have posted a sign to the burned down the library, as a hopeful reminder. “We just want to remind everyone that not everyone is like this, that this was just random,” said Lu Lu Sage, who built the little library. A little girl and her mom left a note apologizing and offered to help build a new library.

