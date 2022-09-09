ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Terrified families in the Bel Air neighborhood of northeast Albuquerque have been waking up in the middle of the night to flames in their driveway. They say five cars have been set on fire since last weekend in a one-mile radius. People couldn’t figure out why but Saturday morning, a home security camera caught video that gave them an idea of who was setting those fires.

The man in the video can be seen breaking into their cars around 4:15 a.m. before leaving. 15 minutes later, he’s back on his bike across the street. “He parked there right there next to the truck, open the door and he lit it on fire,” said a neighborhood resident. The man leaves but two minutes later he’s back again, opens the truck door and does something to make the fire bigger before taking off again.

A neighbor came outside shortly after, spotted the flames, and called the fire department. It took fire crews ten minutes to get there. In the meantime, the homeowner tried to save his car by using his water hose. Neighbors say just down the road another car was set on fire that same day and on Tuesday, another fire took out a carport and another car.

Neighbors want the man caught before anyone else loses their car. “I think maybe a lot of neighbors don’t know what’s going on in this area. And they think they should know what’s happening around here in so they can be aware make sure that they’re locking doors and you know, trying to keep their family safe,” said a neighborhood resident.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they are investigating and have another surveillance video of a fire showing a similar man on a bike.