ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeowners in a west-side Albuquerque neighborhood continue to deal with gunshots ringing out in the middle of the night, with some bullets even hitting their homes. “You’ll hear pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Tim Glaros while describing what he has experienced since moving into the area.

“We got people walking outside in their backyard and finding gun shells and casings and stuff like that, it sucks,” said Seville Alvarez, another neighbor in the area.

For Alvarez and Glaros, hearing gunshots in the middle of the night is nothing new. They say it’s something they have had to deal with since moving into the far west side neighborhood of Inspiration, off of Arroyo Vista, between the petroglyphs, and I-40. They say people like to shoot their guns on empty land behind their homes.

The hole left by the stray bullet that hit Tim Glaros’ home.

Shell casings found on or along Arroyo Vista Blvd.

“It’s unnerving because you don’t know what’s going to happen when you go to bed,” Glaros explained.

Glaros said he believes people shoot out of their cars on the street behind his home, as well as the mesa that sits adjacent to it. Earlier this year, Glaros says a stray bullet ricocheted off the wall in his backyard and struck one of his windows.

“There was a bullet hole through the window, so I went in, raised the blinds and I ended up finding what looked like a .380 slug on the bedroom floor,” Glaros said.

He’s not alone. He says at least four other homes on the same street have also been hit, some while children were at home. “Something as small as playing outside with my children in the backyard, and we hear gunshots and we’re making smores on our fireplace and we got to get down,” Alvarez explained.

Alvarez runs his own professional wrestling company and trains students on a mat in his backyard. At times, he says he and his students will hear the gunshots and hit the ground for safety.

Glaros said he reported the bullet that went into his home back in March of this year to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD). After the report, police patrols in the area increased heavily. APD also released an announcement about the uptick in the amount of gunfire in the area around that time as well.

For about three weeks, the gunshots stopped. However, once police quit patrolling the area, Glaros said the problem returned. He has contacted APD about the issue once again but says he has yet to hear anything back.

One solution Glaros proposes is to bring police back to the area, but undercover so they can catch the shooters. Another idea he has is to install high-resolution security cameras on Arroyo Vista Blvd. “I just want to see some action, I want to see them catch whoever is doing this,” Glaros added.

News 13 reached out to APD to see if they’ll patrol the area again but have not heard back.