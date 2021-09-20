Albuquerque neighborhood looking for who stole their Little Library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood is trying to track down who stole their Little Library. Neighbors say they are sad and disappointed that someone took the entire library meant to serve the community.

The tipster says it was registered on the official Little Library’s website and had a plaque in dedication to his late father-in-law. He says the library was used daily with people in the community taking and donating books to help support literacy. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

