Albuquerque neighborhood fighting against rezoning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Right now, it’s a quiet street with beautiful homes in a historic Albuquerque neighborhood. But most people who live there worry that’s all starting to change because of a new development.

“There’s a bit of flux in the neighborhood,” said Dineen Tupa, who lives in the Huning Castle Neighborhood.

On the corner of Escalante Street in the Huning Castle Neighborhood, Albuquerque developer Eagle Run Development wants to tear down a single-family home, rezone the lot and turn it into a duplex.

“After hearing about what he planned to do, everyone opposes it,” said Tupa.

“No Rezone” signs are in front of most homes on the street, except in the yard of the family who lives at the home in question.

“We were surprised by waking up one day and signs being around our house,” said Erica Barreiro.

The Barreiro family was already considering moving when they got the call from the developer in July.

“We have discovered the house is not exactly what we need for a family,” said Barreiro.

Barreiro believes the view of a single proposed duplex on her current property, would be better than the view of six townhomes that are being built on a vacant lot next door.

“I think it offers an opportunity for more homes to be available in a very desirable neighborhood,” said Barreiro.

Still, neighbors believe this rezoning could be a slippery slope.

“There is a real fear that once this house, this lot is rezoned then the houses across the street will be rezoned and the iconic neighborhood, the beauty, houses we have will be disintegrated,” said Tupa.

The developer says they have tried to work with the neighborhood and city on the rezoning so everyone is happy, but they haven’t had any luck.

There is a zoning meeting to determine the lot’s status on Thursday, October 10. To learn more about the fight against the project or to get involved, click here.