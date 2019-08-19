Albuquerque neighborhood association appeals permit for U-Haul business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood association is speaking out against a U-Haul business on South Broadway.

On Monday, city council is scheduled to hear the South Broadway Neighborhood Association’s appeal of the business at a lot off Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez.

The city’s zoning hearing examiner has already approved a conditional use permit for vehicle sales and rentals, but some neighbors in the appeal say the rental cars are often dropped off at late hours; cause parking congestion in the neighborhood and too much noise.

The business did not want to provide a comment on Sunday about the appeal, but online documents state it has agreed to limit their business hours and will put up a fence to block non-approved rental drop-offs on nearby streets.

