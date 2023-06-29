ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque native who had already made his mark in the tech world now finds himself atop a different after being awarded one of the most prestigious awards in the world of food.

Maurizio Leo is a master bread baker who, after graduating from New Mexico Tech with a computer science degree, took a job at Honeywell. Leo and some co-workers designed an astronomy app in the very early days of Apple’s App Store.

The successful tech entrepreneur’s life took a turn when his aunt gave him a book on bread and the science of natural yeast piqued his interest. “So I get the book and I kind of fall head over heels for the process, and the story, and working with healthy food,” said Leo.

The computer scientist, code writer, and app developer became obsessed with bread. He went from making bread every week to a couple of times a week to then baking every day. “There was this huge sourdough baking boom that happened, right when everybody was kind of stuck at home,” Leo said.

He found a community online that swapped recipes and tips. “Only a few websites out there, and they were like, you know like those really niche communities online, where it’s just like a bunch of weirdos, talking about their obsession and that’s really what it was like,” said Leo.

So Leo made his own website. “It was dramatic, like I, I think it was March 2020, I woke up one morning and I was looking at my website. All of a sudden my inbox was like thousands of emails deep, the traffic to my site was like astronomical, I couldn’t even keep up,” said Leo.

In 2019, with his web exploding, a publisher approached Leo about making a cookbook about bread. This spring, Leo’s baking book, “The Perfect Loaf,” won the James Beard Award for the best book on bread. “When they announced the book and my name and it was one of those this weird like out-of-body things where you’re like is this really happening? Leo said.

The computer scientist had cracked the code sharing with others how to make the perfect loaf. “Baking bread really I think appeals to both for me, it’s super precise, you know you need to measure everythin out to the gram. But then there’s the kind of craft and iteration and working on recipes that I think my engineering side kind of likes,” said Leo.

25,000 loaves later, the love affair continues. “I think there’s something about having these crafts where you’re working on something over and over. And for me, there’s something more about actually handling and dealing with the dough, you know it’s alive, it requires you to pay attention closely to minute things as it’s developing, you know the weather, how much water you have in the dough, how much you’re mixing it,” Leo said.

Leo actually got a head start in the world of food after working at Mimmo’s on the west side which was a restaurant his father owned for more than four decades. Click here for more information on Leo’s book and website.