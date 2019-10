ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque native is now officially cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.

Kristin Dodd grew up a Cowboys fan and had long dreamed of making the cheer team. The first time she tried out she didn’t make it, but tried again. It paid off.

This year, her squad has cheered the team on to a first-place spot in the NFC East. Dodd is an advocate for the deaf community.

She graduated from Hope Christian and the University of New Mexico before moving to Dallas.