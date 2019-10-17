Albuquerque native lands lead role in new dance movie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local dancer is leaping onto the big screen, making her debut in a lead role of a movie alongside some big-name Hollywood actors. Juliet Doherty comes from a long line of dancers here in Albuquerque. When she heard about a film focused on dance, she knew she had to jump at the opportunity, sending in an audition tape.

“She sent in a video of a contemporary combination and also a little acting,” said Doherty’s grandmother, Kathie Anthony. “She emailed it in and got callbacks and one thing led to another and she got hired right on the spot when she went to the audition.”

The film, High Strung Free Dance, stars Doherty, alongside Harry Jarvis and Thomas Doherty, known for his role in Disney’s Descendants film franchise. It focuses on a choreographer giving two young artists their big breaks when cast in a new Broadway show. The film also stars famed actress Jane Seymour, playing Doherty’s mom.

“They filmed the movie in Romania and it took about three weeks,” said Anthony. “They rehearsed hard, danced hard, every day they had Tyce Diorio from So You Think You Can Dance, that was the choreographer.”

Anthony owns Fishback Studio of the Dance in Albuquerque. She says her granddaughter’s work brings great pride to the Duke City.

“She’s been a great joy for Albuquerque because she was born here, and grew up in our studio, Fishback Studio, and went on to receive a scholarship to San Francisco Ballet,” said Anthony. “Just for Albuquerque, I’m just so proud, but everything that’s come along, she has excelled at.”

Doherty has danced with the San Francisco Ballet, Phoenix Ballet, Radio City Rockettes, starred in An American In Paris in Salt Lake City, and has since moved to New York City where she is now attending classes. Her family says they couldn’t be more proud.

The film is playing at only one theater in the metro. It’s at the AMC Albuquerque 12 theater near Rio Bravo and Coors, starting Friday through next Wednesday.